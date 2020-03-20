One person seriously injured in possible DUI crash

At 12:45 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a possible DUI crash at the UC West Side Baptist Church building off of West Market Street in Harrisonburg.

The car was driving on Hartman Drive, when it went through a parking lot and went airborne into the UC West Side Baptist Church building. Police said that the driver potentially was driving under the influence. A DUI investigation is underway.

The driver will still at the scene and is reportedly uninjured. One other passenger was in the vehicle and was rushed to Sentara RMH with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

