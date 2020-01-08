One person wounded after incident in Harrisonburg

Sentara RMH is treating a victim after an incident in Harrisonburg.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the situation, which happened early Wednesday morning in the area of the Spotswood Homes Trailer Park and Cookout on East Market Street.

At this time, it is not clear exactly what the nature of the incident is or exactly where it happened. An HPD officer told WHSV the department received a call from Sentara RMH about a victim that was under the hospital's care.

The officer said it was an isolated incident and that it is under investigation.

