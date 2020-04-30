One positive cased of COVID-19 confirmed at Accordius Health in Waynesboro

On Thursday, an administrator from Accordius Health at Waynesboro confirmed the facility has one positive case of COVID-19, saying they became aware of the case yesterday.

They said the person was moved into isolation on Tuesday after they started showing symptoms and is still currently in isolation.

The patient's family was notified as soon as possible, and staff also informed each resident so they were also aware.

Administration said they are monitoring residents closely and working with the Virginia Department of Health, while following CDC guidelines.

There are no other cases, and no one else is showing symptoms at this time.

All staff have been wearing PPE, have been participating in screenings of temperature and symptoms and have been disinfecting everything, according to administration.

Accordius Health at Waynesboro is not taking any new admissions to limit possible exposure.

They said they love their residents and want to do everything they can to protect them.