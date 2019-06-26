One seriously hurt after shooting in Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident in Timberville on Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, one person was flown to UVA with serious injuries after an incident at a home along the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive.

Members of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, Timberville Police Department and Virginia State Police are involved with the investigation.

Stay with WHSV News as this story continues to develop. WHSV's Autumn Childress will have updates in a live report on The Valley's FOX 10 O'Clock News and WHSV News at 11.