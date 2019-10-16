One year later, some Virginians still waiting for Hurricane Michael repairs

Take a drive down Oak Level Road in Halifax County, and, eventually, the pavement just comes to an end. In its place, there's a yawning gap where a bridge should be. That bridge was washed out when Tropical Storm Michael turned a normally placid creek into a raging torrent more than a year ago.

Photo credit: WDBJ7

Now, that bridge is the last piece of road in a 22-county radius that hasn't had at least a temporary repair, forcing detours and inconveniencing neighbors.

"I don't understand it," said one neighbor, Joe Satterfield. "We pay our taxes just like everyone else."

Satterfield has lived up the road from the bridge since 1961. For the last 12 months, he and his wife have had to take a ten-mile detour to town. It's an annoyance most days, but a serious concern if an emergency strikes.

"We've had a medical condition to deal with," said Satterfield, "and if we need the rescue unit, it'd be some time before they could get here."

"The physical constraints of the site didn't lend itself to putting a temporary bridge in," said Dale Totten, the Lynchburg District Maintenance Engineer for VDOT.

He says the agency has been working as quickly as it can to finish repairs like the Oak Level bridge, but the sheer scale of damage left by Michael means some projects had to be prioritized over others.

"It really stretched us," he said.

Totten says of the roughly 129 roads and bridges in his district that were damaged in the storm, all but two have gotten permanent fixes.

"Those two structures, they're not what I'd call major thoroughfares," said Totten.

But, he adds, construction will finally be coming to those two neglected roads. Totten says crews are set to begin work on two new bridges in the next few weeks, one on Oak Level and another on Route 730.

The replacements, he says, will be stronger than what was there before."We try to build resiliency into the replacement," he said.

For Joe Satterfield, that's good news. He just wishes it had come a bit sooner.

"We just hope they get busy on it," he said.

The bridge on Oak Level is set for completion in late summer 2020. The Route 730 bridge won't be completed until that winter.

