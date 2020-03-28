One year since JMU apartment fire that displaced over 40 people

Today marks one year since the devastating fire at The Hills Southview apartment complex that displaced 43 students.

The fire at The Hills Southview on March 28, 2019.

Eric Bartlett was one of those 43 James Madison University students who lost his belongings and apartment that day.

He said he was inside his apartment on the third floor of the building when the fire started. He said he remembers coming out of his room and looking out the glass door leading to the patio.

"That whole glass window is covered in smoke, so at that point, I started panicking," Bartlett said.

He said he was the only one home at the time of the fire, and he still thinks about the fire today.

"It's definitely something that we think about, Bartlett said. "My roommates and I have expressed that we think about it sometimes, like what if this happened or what if this happened."

Bartlett said the building's residents received an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

"It just meant so much to have immediate supplies, even like clothes and stuff, and some electronic stuff, like kitchen stuff that just seemed like luxuries that were just available to people that needed it," Bartlett said.

Bartlett said he thinks the fire has had lasting impacts on him.

"It's something that was definitely a lot harder to move past in the beginning," Bartlett said. "It was sort of just like coming to terms with everything that just happened and sort of being like, this is actually happening, and why us."

And one year after the fire, what's left of the building still remains at The Hills Southview, reminding residents and students of the tragedy.

"How other people reacted to it, it would start to make you think, start bringing everything back and make you start thinking about it again," Bartlett said.

But Bartlett said the residents saw the silver lining after the accident.

"Nobody lost their life or anything, it was all strictly material things that we personally lost and in the end, material things are ultimately replaceable," Bartlett said.