Online Portal opens for 2020 Census

On Thursday, the 2020 Census online portal opened for citizens to take part and the Census Bureau still plans to take down information despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Census Bureau said they are monitoring the virus very closely, but Census employees still have to fulfill our constitutional obligation by delivering the census.

The Bureau said they designed their plan for 2020 to make it easier for you to respond on your own.

You can now fill out the survey online, on the phone, or by mail without having to meet a census taker.

Invitations to take part in the census should soon be mailed to homes in the coming days. They ask you to reply online as soon as possible.

They plan to use those ways to get a response from students who are currently off-campus as university's across the Commonwealth.

Census takers plan to conduct a non-response follow-up operation in communities starting April 9.