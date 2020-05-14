Online tool lets you track COVID-19 cases in your neighborhood

Virginians can now access a tool from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to see the number of COVID-19 cases in your neighborhood.

On April 29, in one of Governor Ralph Northam's thrice-weekly COVID-19 briefings, Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia's state health commissioner, said the Virginia Department of Health had approved the release of Virginia's daily COVID-19 test and case numbers to be broken down not just by health district and locality, but down to a zip code level.

He said transforming the VDH data system would take some time, but that the system would be live in the coming days.

As of this week in May, the system was live.

The tracking tool is not on the main VDH coronavirus page, but if you go to that site and then click the ‘COVID-19 Data Insights’ tab, you can find it.

You can search your zip code to find more data in the tool at the bottom of this article or here. For instance, as of May 14, there were 364 confirmed cases in the 22802 zip code, 431 in the 22801 zip code, 28 in the 24401 zip code, 29 in the 22980 zip code, and 47 in the 22482 zip code.

The health department warns residents that the data is incomplete because the agency does not have zip code information on about 500 cases in the state. While they have county or city data on every case and lab report, they do not have ZIP code data on every record.

ZIP codes also often span county and city lines, just like mailing addresses may show a city you don't actually live in.

If case counts are under four, the department suppresses the exact information to provide privacy to the small number of patients with confirmed cases within that ZIP code.

They also say some ZIP codes may seem surprisingly populous because they serve as the mailing address for a large group of people, like college campus mailboxes and P.O. boxes.

