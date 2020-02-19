Open Doors looking to provide shelter throughout the entire year

From November to April, Open Doors – a nonprofit in Harrisonburg – provides emergency shelter for the homeless, but now, the organization is looking to provide its service all year round.

Rachel Hundley, Executive Director of Open Doors, said they hope to provide the change starting in April of this year.

She said they are also looking into adding an overflow shelter for nights when the temperature drops and hiring a full-time director of client services.

The expanded programs will cost the organization more than $140,000 on top of their annual budget. Hundley said as the homeless issue continues to grow in the 'Friendly City,' they also need to expand their service.

"We have really been able to become more sustainable and more stable in what we're doing," Hundley said. "So we are grateful to finally be in a place where we can look at an expansion like this and feel that we would be able to fund it and support it for years to come."

If the shelter program expands, the organization plans on paying two trained staff members to increase safety in the shelters throughout the year. They also anticipate a smaller number of beds in the summer months and opening up more hosting locations around the area.

"We know that we're seeing more and more people who are experiencing homelessness and we know there is a housing crisis in our areas," Hundley said. "So even those who might have been previously homeless for just a short period of time are having that experience for longer because there is nowhere to move into."

The overflow shelter will serve as a secondary shelter to the primary Open Doors location. Hundley said they plan to begin the hiring process for the director and extra shelter staff by the end of February

The organization has filed a funding application with the City of Harrisonburg and is hoping through their annual events, such as their Food Truck Fest on April 18, they will be able to fund the expansion.

For more information on the expansion or how you can help,