Mobile homeless shelter Open Doors needs winter clothes

A local organization that helps the homeless is in need of winter clothes.

Open Doors, the mobile homeless shelter is requesting donations of hats, scarves and gloves.

"Right now, we actually have no gloves in our storage unit to give out," Open Doors Executive Director Rachel Howdyshell told WHSV. "We are also short on hats. So those are the two main things that we're looking for right now because we know that colder temperatures are coming and we have lots of guests that are in need of those items."

You can visit Open Doors' website for more info here.

If you would like to donate clothes besides hats, scarves and gloves, Howdyshell recommends donating them to Otterbine Clothes Closet in Harrisonburg.

