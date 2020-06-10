Open Doors shelter season to end after final night in Godwin Hall

After more than two months of operating an emergency shelter in Godwin Hall on the campus of James Madison University during the COVID-19 pandemic, Open Doors' shelter season will come to an end.

Witt said because they are a thermal shelter they do not have the needed staff currently to extend the shelter into summer.

At the end of March, Open Doors signed a contract with JMU after the university offered one of their facilities as an emergency shelter for those who are homeless amid the ongoing pandemic.

Graham Witt, president of Open Doors, said this gave the organization an extension on their regular season in which they normally operate just from November to April.

He said he is grateful for everything JMU and the community has done to help their organization during this time.

"They opened up two gymnasiums, the Hart School of Hospitality opened up our kitchen so we can get our meals," Witt said. "And the athletic department there opened up their showers for our guests and even provided laundry service for us once a week."

Witt said during their first month of the shelter, they had more than 40 guests stay per night at Godwin Hall. He said, later, they received CARES Act funding to put those most at risk of getting COVID-19 in a hotel.

"Mercy House had played a large role in identifying those guests that are at high risk and the suitcase clinic with the JMU Nursing Program," Witt said. "They have been the first line in recognizing those of the highest risk and making sure they stay safe."

Unfortunately, Witt said after Thursday morning, there are no current plans for a shelter location for the rest of the week. He said they have been in talks with the city on how they can move forward but are not currently staffed to provide shelter through the summer.

"We are certain there will be a disruption in service tomorrow morning when we close the doors of Godwin Hall," Witt said. "Now, Open Doors will be open and looking, and we will continue this conversation with the city and other organizations to see what could possibly become available."

Witt said many of their volunteers are returning back to work and they would also need to hire more staff to continue.

He said those who are currently in hotel rooms will likely be able to stay through mid-July, based on current funding.

Open Doors is looking for volunteers to help pack up the shelter Thursday morning, if you're interested in helping out, click here.