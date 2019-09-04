Operation Blessing is sending in teams to help the Bahamas

Virginia-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing is sending relief teams to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

Operation Blessing said in a statement that the first team will fly out Wednesday from Mexico and will include two water treatment experts and a medical doctor.

The team will focus on providing clean water, medicine, food and shelter. They will meet with emergency management officials and partners such as Water Mission, Wave 4 Water and Third Wave Volunteers.

A second Operation Blessing team is expected to arrive Thursday. The organization plans to distribute solar-powered lights as well as water tablets and filters. They'll also bring in a mobile water treatment system.

Operation Blessing is based in Virginia Beach. It's a charity founded by Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson.

