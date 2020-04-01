Ophthalmologists encourage those who wear contacts to switch to glasses

Health care experts are urging people to not touch their face to potentially protect themselves from contracting coronavirus, and ophthalmologists are also expressing the importance of not touching your eyes.

Those who wear contacts may typically be touching their eyes more than others. That's why Dr. Paul McConnell, with Eye One, is recommending people start wearing glasses more often.

Not only could that limit the number of times you need to touch your face, but it's also an added layer of protection.

He said over-wearing your contact lenses can put you at an increased risk of infection.

"If you have an infection due to contact lens wear, it's typically avoidable with proper hygiene, and if you're short on contact lenses or solution, then you also need to consider transitioning to wearing your glasses more often so you don't increase your risk of getting a contact lens related infection," Dr. McConnell said.

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, has been associated with coronavirus, but doctors say it is rare, with only about one to three percent or less experiencing it.

However, if you do, and it's coupled with other coronaviurs symptoms, it's advised that you find out if you need to be tested.

"It's not a sight threatening illness, but if you were to also have exposure risk in developing a cough or fever, then you need to make sure you also contact your primary care provider," Dr. McConnell said.

Dr. McConnell said most eye care providers are still available for urgent needs.

Eye One is taking precautions to make sure those who do need to visit are safe. If you come to the office, you would be greeted at your vehicle by someone wearing personal protective equipment. They will screen you and take your temperature to ensure it's safe for you to enter the building.