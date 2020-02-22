Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it

Lawyers for some state and local governments say the deal being offered by companies in a sweeping national settlement over the toll of opioids isn't enough.

Four months after a handful of states agreed to a structure for a deal, it's proving to be a tough sell to their counterparts across the country. A group of lawyers for local governments says the offer is inadequate even after a group of companies led by the nation's three largest drug distributors have increased their proposed contributions.

Pressure is mounting to reach a nationwide deal with a trial scheduled to start in New York next month.