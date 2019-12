An Orange County counselor could face up to 130 years behind bars for inappropriate sexual contact with a teenager in need.

Mandy Rae Walker, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to 16 charges – including indecent liberties with a minor, carnal knowledge and abduction.

Investigators say Walker was contracted to provide in-home counseling to the 13-year-old victim in 2018.

Sentencing is set for March 23.