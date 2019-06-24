Organization brings history to life to honor U.S. military

Over the weekend, the All American Honor Guard honored U.S. military history with unique exhibits that showcased every U.S. involved war at Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro.

The organization has been hosting their "Living History Weekend" event for the past several years at the park with a goal of honoring every man and women who fought for our country over time.

Different exhibits were on display in the park from Colonial Wars to World War II and all the way up to modern-day conflicts.

Each war exhibit had authentic equipment, weapons and vehicles used at the time.

Alan Alterman, a co-coordinator for the event, even said each member camped overnight at the park to show everything soldiers were going through while they fought for our country.

"The encampments are the focal point for each time period," Alterman said. "We try to represent what life was like for the military at that specific time, even while they were not necessarily fighting."

Each war was showcased at different times throughout the weekend and at the end of each day a cannon was fired to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country.

AAHG said they are always looking for more people to help bring history to life if you're interested in learning how you can help out click here.