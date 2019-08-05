Organization collects donations for local domestic abuse survivors

Title Alliance Partners of Virginia, LLC, the local affiliate of Title Alliance, LTD (Title Alliance), is collecting donations from the public to help vulnerable women in our community.

Throughout the month of August, Title Alliance Partners of Virginia will collect much needed items for the First Step shelter, a local agency that serves and shelters survivors of domestic and dating violence.

"Last year, we answered 601 hotline calls and we were able to shelter 83 adults and 54 children," said Manuela Vazquez, the Community Outreach Coordinator for First Step.

Vazquez said that often, domestic abuse survivors flee dangerous situations spur of the moment, with little to no belongings.

"If it's in the middle of the night, it might be in pajamas, it might be shoeless," Vazquez said. "If you don't have time to even grab a pair of shoes, you probably don't have time to grab toiletries or basic hygiene items for you or your children or anyone that's fleeing with you."

Through this drive, First Step can better serve the survivors that come to them during trying times.

Title Alliance is asking members of the public to donate home products such as toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, dish and hand soap, laundry detergent pods, latex free gloves, bottled water and non-perishable food.

The community can drop off donations during normal business hours at Title Alliance Partners of Virginia office located at 1964 Evelyn Byrd Ave. in Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801.