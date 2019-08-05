Organization puts together concert to raise awareness of pediatric hearing loss

On Saturday, the Virginia Chapter of AG Bell and Bluestone Vineyard partnered together for a concert to raise awareness about pediatric hearing loss.

The event included a band, wine tasting, BBQ, and educational areas with experts on hearing loss and how to help your child.

"We're here for the parents and we're here for the children," Dr. Lori Bobsin, with the Virginia Chapter of AG Bell, said. "We're here for the public to just let them know that in 2019 children with profound hearing loss can listen and speak like typical hearing kids."

Dr. Bobsin said one out of every 1,000 children in the nation are affected by some form of hearing loss.

Kids impacted in the area, came out for the concert to show the public how Cochlear Implants can work.

"We want other kids affected, to hear and listen to do stuff," Charlotte Muhlenfeld, a child with the implants, said. "We want others to learn how to talk and read to make them have a good life."

Dr. Bobsin said identifying hearing loss in children earlier can help them see qualified professionals sooner. This will better determine if they need hearing aids or Cochlear Implants.