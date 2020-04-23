Organizations team up to propose a solution for farmers and food banks amid COVID-19

With many food banks across the U.S. struggling to meet demand and many farmers facing decreased demand due to COVID-19, the American Farm Bureau Federation and Feeding America have come up with a solution they say would benefit both.

In a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, the two organizations recommended that the Dept. of Agriculture expand its partnership with American farmers to address surging food bank demand.

They're proposing that farmers affected by lost markets move their products directly to food banks instead, using a SDA-managed voucher program.

The letter outlines the groups' concerns that excess produce in some places has been thrown out and let to rot due to a perceived oversupply while food banks simultaneously are failing to meet an increase in demand.

A photo of piles of squash and zucchini rotting on a Florida beach recently gained national attention.

The Farm Bureau and Feeding America say the Dept. of Agriculture stepping in could help address both concerns and that farmers' ability to deliver goods directly to their local food banks would also create a shorter supply chain.

The voucher program they're proposing would also help farmers recoup production and distribution costs for goods distributed to U.S. food banks.

“Farmers hope this effort helps provide more food to the increasing number of struggling families throughout the country,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall.

“The program would also help farmers, who are struggling themselves, at least recover some of what they put into planting and harvesting,” he explained. “Without restaurants, hotels and other outlets to sell their produce to, farmers in many cases can’t afford to pick their fruits or pull their vegetables from the ground.”

U.S. farmers previously received a boost through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which was announced April 16. The program will provide $19 billion in relief to farmers and agribusinesses.

Producers who have been impacted by COVID-19 will receive $16 billion in direct support, and USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat. The goods will be distributed to food banks and other nonprofit organizations.

“The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers,” Perdue said. “This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”

