Orndorff loses relection in Strasburg mayoral race

Several towns in Shenandoah County had elections on Tuesday as well, including voting for mayor. Four towns in Shenandoah County voted for a mayor, including Strasburg.

Brandy Hawkins Boies beat out current Mayor Rich Orndorff. He announced he was running for re-election back in March, but faced criticism after being charged with a DUI almost a year ago. He was driving an off-road vehicle and hit the town's library.

Strasburg was the only contested mayoral election in the county. Four people ran for the role.

