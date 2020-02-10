Oscars viewership plunges to record low

The Academy Awards hit an all-time low in the ratings.

The Nielsen company says that 23.6 million people watched the awards show on Sunday, down from the previous record low of 26.5 million two years ago.

ABC moved the broadcast a couple of weeks earlier than it has usually been, but that did not entice viewers.

The ceremony ended with “Parasite” becoming the first time a foreign-language film won best picture.

The Oscars had no host this year, just like last year, but Steve Martin and Chris Rock appeared early for a round of jokes.