Our Community Place receives grant to expands services

Our Community Place received a grant from the Merck Foundation to help offer more services to those in need in the area.

The $50,000 will help with an expansion of case management, and help clients apply for things like Medicaid, housing and jobs too.

Sam Nickels, the executive director of Our Community Place, said oftentimes their clients have trouble with the renewal process for Medicaid, and this will help them get the benefits they need.

"It's really important that folks have the extra help in order to navigate these challenges," said Nickels.

The grant will also help connect people with mental health services.

Our Community Place is looking to hire a social worker for this project. The social worker will also be able to supervise programs from universities in the area, which will expand Our Community Place's services even more.

Another project that the grant will help with is expanding the organization's garden.

"One of the benefits of a garden is it helps to connect people sort of back to the earth and back to manual labor and back to getting your hands dirty," said Nickels.

Our Community Place will hire a few people who are homeless to work in the garden and sell produce from it. Extra produce that is not sold will be used in the Our Community Place kitchen to offer healthier meals to those who eat there.

