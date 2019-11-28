Our Community Place hosts community Thanksgiving meal

Our Community Place in Harrisonburg has hosted a Thanksgiving meal for the community, put on by the for more than 15 years. The tradition continued in 2019.

The organization hosted the homeless and people who may not have anyone to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Leons Kabongo, the programming and volunteer coordinator for Our Community Place, said the event was about bringing people together.

"It's a space where people who are alone on holidays can come and just spend time with us," Kabongo said. "We can spend time with them. And we can break bread."

Kabongo said the food came from different businesses all over the city and from individual donations.

"It gives us proof that the community is alive and vibrant," Kabongo said.