Outer Banks reopening to visitors Saturday

In a coordinated effort, three counties on the Outer Banks will lift restrictions for visitors next Saturday.

Dare, Hyde, and Currituck counties will allow people back on after 12:01 a.m. on May 16.

This comes as Gov. Roy Cooper modified the state’s stay-at-home order earlier in the month.

Entry includes the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, and Manteo; Hatteras Island; Roanoke Island; the Dare mainland; the Currituck County Outer Banks; and Ocracoke Island.

Visitors are reminded that social distancing guidelines will still be in place, gatherings will be limited to 10 people or less, getting food from restaurants continues to be on take-out of delivery only, businesses have limits on the number of people allowed inside, and barbershops, salons, and entertainment venues remain closed.