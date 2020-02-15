Over 100 participants plunge into Lake Arrowhead to benefit PACA

Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) held its second annual Polar Bear Plunge at Lake Arrowhead in Luray. Despite temperatures being in the mid-20s, over 100 participants plunged into the ice-cold water.

Proceeds from the event will benefit PACA and go towards promoting drug-free, healthy and positive development for youth and families.

Two participants traveled from Waldorf, Maryland to take the plunge. They said it was something they've wanted to do together since high school and were happy to support the Page County Community.

"I think that it's important to be involved in your community, even if you're not from here," Brittany Mueller, a plunge participant, said. "We're not from here, but I looked up the cause and I think it's a great cause."

"And it's great to meet new people," Candace Davis, a plunge participant, said.

Participants were also encouraged to wear fun outfits for the plunge and best dressed was even awarded a prize.

Carol Clark and her friends dressed up as jellyfish by decorating umbrellas with metallic streamers and ribbons. She said she participated last year and it was a lot of fun.

"You feel great it's kind of a big rush and I remember last year all afternoon you just felt so alive after being in such cold water," Clark said. "It just woke everything up."

Megan Gordon, the PACA Program Director, said the Lake Arrowhead water was in the low 40s, but support from the community really helps Page County.

"It not only helps us raise money," Gordon said. "It helps us raise awareness for how important it is for prevention in the community and how important it is to keep our kids healthy and safe and drug-free."