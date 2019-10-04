Over a dozen firefighters graduate from regional fire academy

More than a dozen local firefighters graduated from the Regional Fire Training Academy on Friday.

A firefighter descends into the basement to rescue a firefighter during a training exercise. | Credit: WHSV

The 14 firefighters were all recently hired to the Harrisonburg, Staunton and Rockingham County fire departments. They've spent the last three weeks training on different scenarios and skills.

''All these personnel come in with basic level training, so this is more of an advanced training," Rockingham County Fire and Rescue chief Jeremy Holloway said. "They're learning more advanced skills, and just honing up on the skills they already have."

Holloway said the fire academy brings together firefighters and instructors from Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Rockingham and Augusta County. Holloway said it's important for them to train together whenever possible.

"None of us have enough resources to be able to handle every call on our own," Holloway said. "So it could be that one call is going on in one area, and the city of Harrisonburg may be covering Rockingham County."

On Friday, the firefighters were training on fire safety and survival in an old house owned by Rockingham County. Holloway said getting to train in a house like that is great because it's more realistic. He added they can change the set-up of the house to create different scenarios.

"They set it up in hoarding conditions, where firefighters went down and fell through some floors and things," Holloway said. "And it gives them a better opportunity to actually learn in an environment that they're actually going to see in the field."

The regional academy happens once a year, but Holloway said they do training with the other areas quarterly.