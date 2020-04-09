Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after tractor trailer crash

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.):

According to VDOT, all eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened at MM 99 after an overturned tractor trailer temporarily shut down that side of the interstate on Thursday afternoon.

___________

Drivers heading east on Interstate 64 should be prepared to find alternate routes Thursday afternoon or face major delays on Afton Mountain.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), an overturned tractor trailer has blocked all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Augusta County, at mile marker 99.

That's about half a mile west of Rt. 250.

Traffic camera images show a tractor trailer on its side along the interstate.

VDOT advises travelers to expect delays, but reports from the scene indicate that crews are working to move the tractor trailer to a scenic overlook to reduce backups.