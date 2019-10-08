Overturned tractor trailer closes northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County

Virginia Department of Transportation reports an overturned tractor trailer has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, causing significant delays for drivers this morning.

The truck overturned and struck a bridge pier at exit 296 near Strasburg around 12:30 a.m.

VDOT said wreckers are working to remove the truck so that the inspectors can determine whether there is significant damage to the bridge.

Northbound I-81 traffic is using the off-and-on ramps at exit 296 as a detour.