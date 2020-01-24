Overturned truck shuts down I-81 exit ramp in Greenville area

An overturned truck has shut down an Interstate 81 exit ramp in the Greenville area on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the crash shut down the exit ramp at southbound Exit 213 A around 2:45 p.m.

That's right near a popular Pilot gas station.

A truck that was hauling vehicles on a flatbed trailer flipped on its side on the ramp, landing directly in the main portion of the ramp.

It appears the vehicles on the trailer sustained serious damage.

Virginia State Police say the driver of the truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash scene is up the exit ramp, nearly to Route 11.

Police say it will take some time for first responder crews to clean up, get the car carrier back upright, and clear the scene.

