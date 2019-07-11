Owner of vandalized car deals with thousands of dollars in damages

A number of vehicles were vandalized throughout Page County on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office. One car owner impacted by the break-ins is left with thousands of dollars in damage to his car.

It's not just one window that was broken. Every window except the windshield was smashed out of the car and even a tire was slashed.

The owner of the car, Ben Zimmerman, says he left his car at the park and ride on Route 211 on Monday. Wednesday morning before he went to pick it up, he got the bad news.

"I got a call from a friend, he said, 'hey I saw your car at the park and ride, it doesn't have any glass in it,'" Zimmerman said.

His car was one of five vehicles that were vandalized. Four of them were in Page County and one in the Town of Luray.

Zimmerman's car was filled with broken glass and had multiple dents and scratches from the tools used to break the windows.

He said he was angry at first but now he's just grateful things weren't worse.

"Some of what the other folks were saying they had a couple thousand dollars worth of things stolen and things like that. So we were fortunate enough that there wasn't really anything of value in the car," he said. "I certainly don't wish anybody ill. We don't know why they would have done this but it certainly would be nice to see justice served."

Eddie Miller, the owner of the body shop working on the car, said they estimated the car has at least $3,500 worth of damage.

He said it was one of the worst vandalism cases he'd ever seen in his 24 years in the business.

Miller added that the issues caused by the broken glass can last even after the car is repaired. When the glass breaks, it falls into the vents below.

"It can be dangerous for time to come when turn on the vents and the fans on for air conditioning or heat, it can blow particles of glass out at you."

If you have any information about these break-ins, you're asked to call the Page County Sheriff's Office.