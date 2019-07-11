PBR releases alcoholic coffee

Pabst Blue Ribbon is venturing away from its traditional beer and heading into the coffee business.

PBR says they're releasing a hard coffee with a 5% ABV that’s in an 11 oz. can.

It’s made with “rich, creamy milk and vanilla flavor.”

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your opinion of the idea), you can’t get any in Virginia right now since they’re only testing it in five states. You’ll have to drive to Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida or Georgia to try some.

