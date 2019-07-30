Page County Sheriff's Office builds community relationship with week long kids camp

All week long the Page County Sheriff's Office has been hosting their 2019 Sheriff's camp, as a way to close the ties between law enforcement and the community.

During the camp, the sheriff's deputies take more than 30 kids in grades five through seven to activities throughout the valley.

The activities are designed to get kids out of their comfort zones and get them to work as a team.

On Monday, the camp went to a high ropes course and later in the week will be on a canoe trip.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said while the activities are happening, deputies are teaching kids about being a positive member of the community.

"This gives us an opportunity to build relationships with these children and have a positive impact on them with law enforcement," Sheriff Cubbage said.

Sheriff Cubbage said grants and donations from community members and businesses add up to more than $13,000 and allows them to provide the camp for free.

The camp will end later this week with a trip to Luray Caverns and a dinner banquet for the campers. Some say they are already excited to come back next year.

"This is my first year being at this camp and I already like it and I hope I come back next year," Avery Secrist, a camper, said.

Sheriff Cubbage said next year his office hopes to add even more children to the program to share a positive summer experience.