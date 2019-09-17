PHOTO GALLERY | 'Maroon Out' in honor of teen who died at football game

UPDATE 9/17/19 @ 11:15 a.m.

North Marion High School students formed Alex Miller's number on the football field to show support for the Roane County High School player who died during a game Friday.

West Virginia is turning into a sea of maroon Tuesday in honor of a teen athlete who died on the football field Friday. The show of support is even spilling over into other states.

Alex Miller, a senior and wide-receiver for Roane County High School, collapsed during a game Friday night in Clay County and later passed away. He was 17 years old.

Since then, players from around the state and even outside of West Virginia have been showing support for Miller's team and his family.

Players across West Virginia are being asked to wear maroon and silver Tuesday in honor of Miller and the Roane County Raiders. Roane County Schools even posted to Facebook Monday, saying the district ran out of Raiders gear ahead of the "Maroon Out" and providing links to businesses that sell team apparel. That post is at the bottom of this article.

"In remembrance of our former student, friend and football player Alex Miller #80 #One #RaiderNation," Spencer Middle School posted to Facebook with photos of students and staff members wearing Raiders colors.

There are no rivals today or distance too far to show support. Schools near and far are celebrating Miller's life.

More than two hours away at Belfry High School, "Belfry students and faculty wear maroon to show support for the family of Alex Miller. #wearebelfry."

Mingo Central Football posted Monday, ‪"For tomorrow, and the remainder of this week, we’re trading our Miner Blue in for Roane County Raider Maroon to honor and remember RCHS’s #80 Alex Miller who tragically passed away after collapsing at the Raiders' game on Friday Night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your football family from Miner Nation. We’re joining everyone across West Virginia tomorrow as we wear maroon in honor of Alex."

Support isn't just coming from schools, "We are all Raiders today," West Virginia Power wrote on Facebook. "Our heart goes out to the Miller Family, Alex's friends and classmates, as well as everyone in Roane County. For the next 80 hours, 50% of merchandise proceeds we sell online and in our team store will be donated to the Miller Family." The address you can send donations to is at the bottom of this article in the embedded Facebook post.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/15/19

Football players from around West Virginia and Ohio collected donations and showed support for Alex Miller's family and for his teammates at Roane County High School.

Alex Miller, a wide-receiver for Roane County High School, collapsed during a game Friday night at Clay County and later passed away. To see that story, click here.

Since then, players from around the state have been showing support for Miller's team and his family.

Players from Ritchie Middle and High School, St. Marys Middle and High School, Williamstown, Belpre and Parkersburg South helped collect donations for Miller's family in Ritchie County.

They lined the roads wearing their jerseys and holding signs in support of the Raiders.

The players ended up raising more than $7,600 for the Miller family.

Players across West Virginia are being asked on Tuesday to wear maroon and silver in honor of Miller and the Roane County Raiders.

