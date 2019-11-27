Packed crowd as Shenandoah County leaders discuss becoming Second Amendment Sanctuary

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday night and on the agenda: discussing a resolution to declare the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

Several people spoke during the public hearing component of the meeting voicing their support for the move. Others, however, voiced opposition.

The issue of Second Amendment sanctuaries is a hot topic throughout Virginia. An increasing number of counties are considering proposals to declare themselves such sanctuaries after November's election when Democrats regained control of the General Assembly.

Many in Virginia counties that voted conservative believe their constitutional rights are threatened. Some bills have been filed for Virginia's 2020 session. A Democrat pre-filed legislation of establishing universal background checks.

To counter possible gun control laws, the concept of becoming a 'Second Amendment sanctuary' means a county expresses its intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

The resolutions are not legally binding.

On Tuesday night, 67 people spoke during public comment after Shenandoah County supervisors discussed a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

"I can't look at it as a political agenda," said Sam Raun who attended the meeting. "It's more of an American right to me. When you start messing with the American constitution, nobody knows where it's going to end."

James Schultz also watched as county leaders and the public discussed the idea.

"No man can tell me that I cannot bear arms and I cannot have my own guns," Schultz said.

Newly-elected county supervisor Brad Pollack said a fire marshal told him there could have been more than 1,500 people who were among those inside and outside the board room where the meeting was held.

"They and we want to send a loud signal to the General Assembly and the governor that they do not want these restrictive gun laws to be passed," said Pollack.

Democrat leaders have said the concept is unnecessary.

"If you look at what we're doing, I don't think it infringes on anybody's Second Amendment rights," said State Senator John Edwards, a democrat from Roanoke.

In Rockingham County, administrators confirmed the topic of becoming a 'Second Amendment sanctuary' is on the agenda for their meeting coming up on Dec. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

