Page County conducting survey to address issues with internet connectivity

Page County Economic Development and Tourism is currently collecting data to identify areas in the county that do not have good access to the internet. They're planning on using that data to apply for a grant that could help improve access to undeserved areas.

Residents of the county are being asked to fill out an online survey after taking an internet speed test. The results of the survey so far have shown connectivity issues in certain rural areas, including the Lake Arrowhead area, Page Valley Estates and Mill Creek Crossing area to name a few.

They hope to take this information to internet providers to see if they will team up with the county to improve service.

Liz Lewis, the Page County economic development and tourism coordinator, said this issue is a priority for the town. "It's become a demand. So many electronic devices now require that technology. If we can make it happen we have to do a better job of bringing that technology to Page County residents. And that's what we want to bring to the table for the third party providers so they can use that maybe as an increased customer base, and maybe as incentive to participate in the initiative with us."

Lewis said they want more responses to the survey to improve their data. Page County residents can take the survey here