Page County Inmate Garden gives back to the community

For the past four years, the Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden has given inmates a way to rehabilitate while having something to take pride in. The garden is prepped and ready for the upcoming season.

It's filled with an assortment of vegetables and produce.

"We have corn, lettuce, onions, green beans, squash, cucumbers, cabbage and many more," said Sheriff Chad Cubbage, of Page County.

The fresh produce helps the inmates stay healthy, especially those with dietary restrictions. According to the sheriff, there are a lot of offenders that are diabetic and need a specific menu.

The vegetables are given to the inmates, as well as the Page One Food Pantry, which provides them to needy families within the community. Community members and organizations donate their time and supplies to make the garden possible. The Page County Farm Bureau donates the seeds each year.

Sheriff Cubbage says the inmates have earned their spot in the garden and he is proud of their success. He says as long as he is sheriff, he will continue to keep the garden running.