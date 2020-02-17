Page County Inmate creates replica church for a good cause

William Turner is unlike many others. He is an inmate with the Page County Jail, but is so much more.

While serving time, he turned his detail-oriented skills into a passion. He created a replica log cabin out of of ordinary materials.

"Then the Sheriff asked me...I don't know if he was joking or not, but he said, 'Can you make a church?' and I said, 'Well I guess I can,'" said William Turner.

After extensive research, Turner created a one foot tall church, filled with pews, a bible and even an organ.

"The materials that are made with this log cabin church are just made with materials that I found in the trash," said Turner.

Paper bags, cardboard and even old Christmas lights.

"I took those materials and gave them a new purpose. Then I realized that's what God does for us," said Turner.

The church took Turner four months to make, putting in about 600 hours. During that time, he said he took the time to find himself and connect with God.

"I felt like God put it on my heart and said you know, you have time, the materials were there. Make one of these little cabins, sell it, and see if you can help out a family in the community," said Turner.

Turner auctioned off the original cabin for $500. That money later benefited a family from Stanley in need.

"I had an opportunity to give, so it taught me about giving and caring for someone else," said Turner. "It's amazing to see the smiles that it puts on people's faces. That's reward enough."

Sheriff Cubbage said after Turner has created more churches, he hopes to create a calendar featuring the pieces and sell them to the community. The profits would go to those in need.