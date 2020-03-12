Page County Jail suspends all visitation amid coronavirus concerns

As changes continue to roll out to many institutions and facilities across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Page County Jail will be suspending all visitation until further notice, amid other changes.

WHSV file image of the Page County Jail

On Thursday, the Page County Sheriff's Office announced that Sheriff Chad Cubbage and his command staff met with Woody Brown, Director of Page County Emergency Management, about the coronavirus and the county's contingency plans for staffing and emergency response to any potential issues.

Following that meeting the sheriff's office announced a series of measures that are being put into effect to protect both staff members and the inmate population of the jail.

Effective immediately, the jail is pulling all work release inmates from the field back to the jail.

All church services and other community services in the jail are being suspended.

All visitation to the jail is being suspended.

As those measures take effect, deputies and jail staff have been advised to use precautions and personal protection in accordance with CDC guidelines when encountering anyone with flu-like symptoms. Mandatory routine cleaning and disinfecting of equipment and offices has also been directed.

"While we realize this causes concern, we must be proactive in protecting our staff and our inmates," the sheriff's office stated.

All the measures will be in place until further notice. Administrators will re-evaluate the situation periodically and reinstate services as it becomes safe to do so.

"We encourage citizens to practice good hygiene and common sense sanitation practices," the sheriff's office stated. "We encourage you to visit the CDC website and research the virus on your own. Find factual information on the virus and keep up with new updates."

