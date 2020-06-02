Page County Sheriff's Office to receive more than $460,000 from DOJ

The Page County Sheriff's Office will receive more than $460,000 from the Department of Justice as part of the COPS Hiring Program.

It is part of a nationwide effort to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

The Page County Sheriff's Office will receive $468,819 for three law enforcement officers.

The Community Oriented Policing Hiring Program is intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement, according to the DOJ. The money also enhances local community policing strategies and tactics.

“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support. The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”

Funding for the program had been on hold since the spring of 2018.

You can find the full list of grants awarded through the program here.