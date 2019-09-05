Page County Sheriff's Office holds Stuff-the-Cruiser event

The Page County Sheriff's Office, along with other organizations like the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, are partnering for the 2nd Annual Stuff-the-Cruiser event.

Friday, the groups will collect items for seniors in the community who are less fortunate. Sgt. Steven Owens of the Page County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for hygiene products like toothpaste and detergent, as well as personal products like trash bags and coffee.

"We just love to give back to our seniors. They are a huge foundation of Page County, they are hard workers and it's an opportunity that we, the citizens of Page County, can give back to our seniors," said Owens.

To donate, you can drop the items off at the Luray Walmart from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also donate at the Dollar General in Shenandoah.

If you are 60 years of age or older and in need of these items, you can visit the Page County Senior Center on Saturday. You must present a valid Medicare and/or Medicaid card to receive items.

To view a full list of the donation items, click

here.