Page County Sheriff's Office makes largest seizure of methamphetamine in department history

The Page County Sheriff's Office reported narcotics investigators made the largest seizure of methamphetamine in department history. The arrests were made on November 25, 2019, after months of investigation.

Danica Strate and Gene Anderson Stidham were arrested in Page County on multiple charges | Photo: Page County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, investigators searched a home on Sunset Drive in Stanley. They initially found approximately two-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine.

Further investigation lead deputies to two duffel bags which were filled with 28 pounds of meth, around $35,000 cash, a gun and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, the 30 pounds of meth have an estimated street value of $400,000-$500,000.

Deputies arrested Gene Anderson Stidham and Danica Strate with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distirbute methamphetamine, possession of firearm with schedule II drug, and possession of a controlled substance.