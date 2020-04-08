Page County Sheriff's Office plans to visit neighborhoods with the Easter Bunny

This Friday, the Page County Sheriff's Office will be offering kids some Easter entertainment that's still social distancing-friendly.

Deputies say the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance in the county.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage will be driving the Easter Bunny around, with an escort from the Luray Police Department, Stanley Fire Department, and the Shenandoah Police Department.

They'll be driving to as many neighborhoods as they can in the time they have, and families are encouraged to take a picture when they spot the bunny.

If you do, you can post the photo to the Page County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and use #spotabunny to get a chance at winning a Domino's Pizza gift card (Domino's, like most pizza places, continues to operate through takeout and delivery).

Sheriff Cubbage and the Easter Bunny will be in Luray from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stanley from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Shenandoah from 3 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.