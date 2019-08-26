Page County Sheriff's Office searching for missing child

The Page County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing child with autism.

The Sheriff's Office reports 12-year-old Collin Branch was last seen near Kennedy's Peak wearing a grey Under Armour polo, grey shorts, and black and white shoes with red accents. Investigators say Collin has dirty blonde/brown hair.

Investigators are asking the public to check waterways, pools, outbuildings, animal pens, farm equipment, vehicles and other items on their property.

Anyone with information about Collin's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay with WHSV for the latest updates.