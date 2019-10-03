Page County animal shelter at full capacity for dogs

The Page County Animal Shelter has reached full capacity for dogs, however, several of the dogs are unable to be adopted.

Out of the 14 dogs at the shelter, nine are part of court cases through the Page County Sheriff's Office.

"These dogs have either bitten, been abused, or were emaciated," said Jamie Cooper, the manager of the shelter. "It's unfortunate because we only have three adoptable dogs right now."

According to the ASPCA, when an animal falls victim to cruelty and is seized from the owner, the animal still belongs to that owner until the courts say otherwise.

For now, those nine dogs cannot be placed in a new home.

"These cases can last for months," Cooper said. "So right now, I don't know when we will be at regular capacity. There are some cases in October, but some don't even have a date yet."

Currently, though, the shelter has three kennels with adoptable dogs waiting to find new homes.

"We just need people to come in and adopt the dogs that are available to clear up space for our dogs that may be stray and may need to be here for a few hours so we can find the owner," she said.