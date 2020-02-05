Page County animal shelter reaches "no kill" status for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Page County Animal Shelter has reached "no kill" status, meaning their euthanasia rate stayed below 10 percent for the year.

Jamie Cooper, the manager at the shelter, said this status was made possible partly because of the "Trap, Neuter and Return" program.

"The TNR program has kept a lot of feral cats from coming into our shelter that otherwise would be euthanized," Cooper said. "That keeps our intake numbers down, and we get more adoptable cats that go to rescue or are adopted."

Over the past year, the shelter has worked with several rescue groups including Cat’s Cradle, Save the Tails, Ragged Mountain Dogs, Humane Society of Warren County and the SPCA.

The shelter had an over 94 percent save rate.