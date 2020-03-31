Page County bans short-term stays at hotels, campsites, rental housing

While the 'Stay at Home' order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday requires Virginians to stay home except for essential reasons, some local governments are implementing more severe restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors effectively banned short-term stays at hotels, rental houses, campgrounds, cabins, or any similar site for short-term stays to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The move came on the same day that Page County had its first case of the novel coronavirus confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, amid higher case totals in some other parts of the Lord Fairfax Health District.

According to the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Supervisors amended their local state of emergency, originally passed on March 17, to add more restrictions.

The resolution passed on Tuesday states that "due to the spread of the COVID-19 disease, Page County is facing a disaster and a condition of extreme peril to the lives and safety of the residents and visitors of the County."

It cites power granted to local governments under the Code of Virginia's section on states of emergency for local governments to control and restrict resources within their boundaries.

The resolution means that, as of April 1, until Virginia's state of emergency is lifted, people are prohibited from renting a hotel rooms, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite. primitive campsite, rental cabin, or similar accommodations for less than 30 days.

Exceptions are granted for contractors, medical personnel, and employees performing essential services within Page County.

Any current guests in those spaces are allowed to remain for the duration of their existing agreement.