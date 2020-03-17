Page County declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

Page County has joined the list of local governments across Virginia declaring local states of emergency in response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The county officially declared a state of emergency as of 10 a.m. on March 17.

The declaration allows county officials to make decisions quickly about emergency actions that might be needed to help protect county residents and to draw on additional resources to prepare for and coordinate the county’s response to the potential spread of the virus.

Specifically, the declaration allows the county to pursue reimbursements that may be available from the federal and state governments as a result of their emergency declarations, among other response tools.

The President declared a national state of emergency on March 13, 2020, and Governor Northam declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 12.

In the Shenandoah Valley, Augusta County and Staunton declared local states of emergency on Monday, following a href="https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Harrisonburg-declared-state-of-emergency-regarding-COVID-19-568799721.html" target="_blank">Harrisonburg's declaration over the weekend.

While there has been one positive test for COVID-19 in a Harrisonburg patient and one positive test across the mountain in Charlottesville among the UVA community, at this point, there have been no confirmed cases in Page County or anywhere else in the Shenandoah Valley.

However, local governments are making these moves to prevent further spread of the virus and "flatten the curve" of transmission.

A lot of services on the state level have been affected by new CDC guidelines against gatherings of 10 or more people. You can find all the latest information on confirmed cases in Virginia, changes for restaurants, DMV closures, and more here.

Page County Emergency Management encourages residents to continue to follow Virginia Department of Health guidelines on prevention.