Page County deputies team up with aerial task force to find marijuana plants

The Page County Sheriff's Office partnered with state officials on Tuesday to find marijuana growing in their area.

According to a statement from deputies, the Culpeper division of the Governor's Initiative Against Narcotics Trafficking (G.I.A.N.T.) flew over parts of the county on August 6 to search for suspected areas where marijuana was being cultivated.

The sheriff's office says agents with G.I.A.N.T. observed marijuana growing at a property in Rileyville, and on the ground, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force immediately responded to the property.

At the location, Page County members of the task force secured the home and surrounding area, searched the property, and seized a total of 10 mature marijuana plants.

Deputies say each plant is capable of producing up to a pound of useable marijuana, so each plant is valued at about $3,000.

Page County deputies sent the marijuana, which they value at $30,000, to the Department of Forensic Laboratory for them to analyze. After that, the case will be submitted to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for prosecution.