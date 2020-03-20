Page County family escapes house fire

A Page County family's home is a total loss after a house fires Friday afternoon.

According to the Luray Fire Department, they were called to a home in the Rileyville area at 3:17 p.m. on March 20.

Firefighters say the fire at a home in the 300 block of Good Mill Rd. had started in the bathroom while three people and eight animals were inside.

According to one of the family members who was there, a woman was vacuuming inside the home when a fire started in the wall from the outlet where the vacuum was plugged in.

She said her sister, who was the one vacuuming, tried to throw the vacuum cleaner outside to stop the fire, but flames had already begun to spread in the house.

The third family member, who was in the basement, got their eight animals outside.

Everyone – people and animals alike – made it out safely and was uninjured.

But, according to firefighters, the house was a total loss.

The Luray Fire Department, Luray Rescue Squad, and Page County EMS responded.

The fire marshal is investigating the fire, per standard procedure.