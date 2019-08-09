Page County gets ready for Good Ol' Boys Fest Weekend

All week, Page County Sheriff's Office and local business have been getting ready for an increase of traffic and people in the area as the Good Ol' Boys Fest kicks off on Saturday.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they are expecting around 8,000 extra people in Page County on Saturday.

He said deputies have been preparing for months ahead of this weekend and are ready to divert heavy congestion on the roadways throughout the weekend.

The sheriff's office is asking those traveling on Route 340 to pay attention to detour signs to get to your destination and try to stay away from the Shenandoah Speedway if you are not going to the festival.

Sheriff Cubbage said between the change to a larger venue and dry weather, they're hoping for fewer traffic delays.

"You know, we had heavy rains and mud last year causing people to get stuck in the fields," Sheriff Cubbage said. "So I'm hoping that this year we don't have those same issues and that it will be just a little smoother."

The sheriff's office is not the only one ready for more traffic to come through, so are some local businesses.

Douglas Rudolph, a manager at Rudy's Diner which is nearly a mile away from the speedway, said he's going by Roscoe P. Coltrane this weekend as he expects many Dukes of Hazzard fans to stop by his restaurant.

"We've upped our food order and we added more personnel on call that will be on duty to fill the need," Rudolph said.

The speedway is about 12 miles from Cooter's in Luray, a "Dukes of Hazzard" museum founded by Ben Jones who starred as "Cooter" on the iconic television show.

At the fest, spectators will be able to see Jones, Catherine Bach who played Daisy Duke, Tom Wopat who portrayed Luke Duke, Sonny Shroyer who played Deputy Enos and others. The fest will also feature cars from the show.

In July 2017, the stars of the show held what they called Cooter's Last Stand in Luray, which was supposedly the last time they would all be reuniting and meeting fans in a large event.